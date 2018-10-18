Parts of Uttarakhand including Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham received fresh snowfall on Thursday morning bringing the temperature a several notches lower. The hill state received snow in various places early today for some time along with some drizzle in other parts.
Parts of Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall on Thursday morning. (ANI)
Authorities in Kedarnath said traffic was hit briefly due to snow in the region. (ANI)
People on way to the Kedarnath shrine were asked to stay put as the roads had become slippery. (ANI)
Kedarnath in Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall today during wee hours. (ANI)
Change in weather in the coming week has been predicted for the state by the weatherman. (ANI)
The weatherman has also predicted a nip in the air heralding the onset of winters. (ANI)
Visuals from Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district as parts of Uttarakhand received snowfall. (ANI)
Visuals from Chamoli's Badrinath after fresh snowfall today. (ANI)
Parts of Uttarakhand also received snow last week on October 6. (ANI)