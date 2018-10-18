The LuvKush Ramlila has reached its third phase of narration with great performances of not only Bollywood celebrities but politicians as well. The cherry on the cake was the performance of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan who created magic by his performance as Raja Janak on Wednesday evening at the very famous Lal Quila Maidan in New Delhi.
The entire team of Ramlila showcased the story of Ahilya reformation by Lord Ram.
The character of Lord Ram was portrayed by Bollywood actor Angad Hasija and famous TV fame Shilpa Raizada played the role of Sita.
Dhanush destroyed for Sita Ji's Swayamvar and intense conversation between Laxman and Parshuram.
Delhi MLA Vijender Gupta played the character of Rishi Atri.
Actor Puneet Issar of Duryodhan fame donned Raavan's role while Vishwamitra was played by another actor Girija Shankar.
The world famous LuvKush Ramleela goes on to another level when the audience witnessed the amazing narration of ‘Lanka Dahan’ by Lord Hanuman.
Along with the masses, the star cast of upcoming film Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were also present at the event.
Both the actors were present at the venue for promotioning of their upcoming movie, Namastey England, which will release on October 18.
The character of Angad was played by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
The entire team of LuvKush Ramleela and its artists performed and participated graciously.
The 40-year-old LuvKush Ramleela, which began on October 10 and will be showcased till October 21, 2018.