At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a speeding truck near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh. No passenger has been injured. The incident took place at around 6:44 AM when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coaches of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express. Restoration work is on to start the lines at the site as soon as possible.
The truck rammed into a manned level crossing between Godhra and Ratlam, and hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train. (ANI)
The truck has also damaged, and the driver died soon after the accident. (ANI)
The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of incident. (ANI)
All the passengers of affected coaches have been shifted to the other coaches and 12431 Rajdhani Express has been moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches. (ANI)