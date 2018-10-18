01 / 5

At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a speeding truck near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh. No passenger has been injured. The incident took place at around 6:44 AM when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coaches of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express. Restoration work is on to start the lines at the site as soon as possible.