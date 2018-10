01 / 20

A severe cyclonic storm packing heavy winds and widespread rains hit the eastern part of the country on Thursday, killing eight people in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha. Major rivers, especially the ones in south Odisha, are in spate and stretches of low-lying areas inundated by rain water. A day after Cyclone Titli battered Odisha and left behind a trail of destruction, the state is gearing up to restore power supply and road links amid concerns over a possible flood situation.