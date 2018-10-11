Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early on Thursday morning, but no loss of life was reported from any part of the state. The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and causing minor damage to power and communication.
Pedestrians make their way as Cyclone Titli hits the city, starting with surface wind effect reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur, in Ganjam on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Fishermen dock their boats as Cyclone Titli hits the city on Thursday morning. (PTI Photo)
Power supply and telephone links got disrupted and road communication snapped due to uprooted trees at many places of Gajapati district. (PTI Photo)
A man tries to hold his umbrella during strong winds and rain caused by the cyclonic storm on the Bay of Bengal coast in Ganjam. (AP Photo)
A truck driver comes out from his vehicle to take shelter during rain and strong winds caused by Cyclone Titli. (AP Photo)
A man stands near Arjipalli beach during rain and strong winds caused by the cyclone. (AP Photo)
Villagers walk towards a shelter near Arjipalli beach as efforts are on to clear roads blocked by uprooted trees and restore power supply in affected areas. (AP Photo)
In all, eight districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore - have been affected by Cyclone Titli. (AP Photo)
Road communication between Paralakhemundi and Mohana and some other block headquarters in Gajapati had been disrupted under the impact of the cyclone. (AP Photo)
A fishing boat with 5 fishermen onboard capsized in Gopalpur owing to the severe cyclonic storm, however, one of the three disaster and rescue teams operating in Gopalpur Paradip area rescued all five fishermen and brought them to safety. (Twitter/ANI)
Cyclone Titli made landfall in the region at 5:30 AM on Thursday. 10,000 people from low lying areas had been evacuated to government shelters till Wednesday night. (Twitter/ANI)
13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed at several places along with fire brigade. (Twitter/ANI)