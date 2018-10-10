01 / 14

At least seven people were killed and nine others seriously injured as nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. The accident took place in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district at 6:10 AM, injuring around 30-35 people are injured. The injured are being taken to the Harchandpur PHC and district hospital.