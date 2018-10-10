At least seven people were killed and nine others seriously injured as nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. The accident took place in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district at 6:10 AM, injuring around 30-35 people are injured. The injured are being taken to the Harchandpur PHC and district hospital.
Police and locals at the site of the accident where eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Raebareli on Wednesday. (PTI)
The passengers are going to Lucknow and will be sent to Delhi by a special train from there. (PTI)
Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of New Farakka Express Train derailment. (ANI)
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 40 personnel has reached the accident site. (ANI)
Senior officers, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, CO, sub-divisional magistrate are at the spot and relief operations are in full swing. (AP)
The state transport department has allocated six buses by which 300 passengers have been evacuated. (ANI)
Emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai. (ANI)
The ADG said that the reason for derailment will be known after an Anti-Terrorism Squad is sent for an on-the-spot probe. (ANI)
An official stands at the scene after an express train partially derailed at a railway station in Rae Bareli. (AP)
All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise. (ANI)
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide best possible medical help to the injured. (ANI)
The engine of an express train that partially derailed at a railway station is seen painted in colors of the Indian flag in Rae Bareli. (AP)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured in the derailment.