01 / 10

What looked like a movie shoot to a few onlookers was the recreation of the incident that rocked the nation a few days ago. In the wee hours of Saturday, a tech executive was allegedly shot dead by cops in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. On Tuesday afternoon, large crowds gathered at the highway near City Montessory School in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Extension area as the special investigation team probing the Vivek Tiwari murder case recreated the crime scene.