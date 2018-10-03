A fire broke out in the dispensary of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning following which around 250 patients have been evacuated from the premises. No one has been injured in the blaze that broke out at 8 AM in the dispensary located on the ground floor.
02 / 9
Ten fire tenders have been engaged for taming the fire.
03 / 9
Firefighters work to control a fire at state-run Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
04 / 9
Some of the evacuated patients have been shifted to other state-run government hospitals.
05 / 9
Thick smoke is seen billowing from the ground floor of the hospital's main building where the dispensary is housed.
06 / 9
Medicines stocked in the dispensary have been reduced to ashes.
07 / 9
A disaster management team of the Kolkata Police, fire officials and senior officials are on the spot.
08 / 9
A senior fire official said the fire has been brought under control. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
09 / 9
The Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, was established in 1835 and is the second oldest medical college in India after Ecole de Medecine of Puducherry.