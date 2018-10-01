A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami, that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, left heart-wrenching scenes of destruction and human suffering on Friday. The toll of more than 800 dead is largely from the city of Palu and is expected to rise as areas cut off by the damage are reached.
02 / 20
The regencies of Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Moutong, with a combined population of 1.2 million, are yet to be fully assessed.
03 / 20
People survey the mosque damaged in a massive earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi in Indonesia. (AP)
04 / 20
A damaged shopping mall sits in flood water following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu. (AP)
05 / 20
People survey outside the flooded shopping mall in Palu which was damaged in the massive earthquake. (AP)
06 / 20
Indonesian rescue team members inspect the damage of Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami. (AP)
07 / 20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo vists the area affected Sulawesi. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city on Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster grows desperate. (Reuters)
08 / 20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Central Sulawesi Governor Longki Djanggola, visits people injured by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu. (Reuters)
09 / 20
Damage, caused by an earthquake, is seen at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu. (Reuters)
10 / 20
Search and rescue workers evacuate an earthquake and tsunami survivor trapped in a collapsed restaurant in Central Sulawesi. (Reuters)
11 / 20
People take gasoline from a truck following the massive disaster in Indonesia. (AP/PTI)
12 / 20
Rescuers were scrambling on Sunday to reach trapped victims screaming for help from collapsed buildings, while looters risked entering an unstable shopping mall to grab whatever they could find. (AP/PTI)
13 / 20
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house in Palu. (AP/PTI)
14 / 20
People view a ship swept ashore by tsunami in Indonesia. (AP)
15 / 20
Villagers carry the body of a victim following earthquakes and tsunami. (AP)
16 / 20
Local residents affected by the earthquake and tsunami wait to be airlifted out by military planes at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu on Sunday. (Reuters)
17 / 20
Motorists pass by a shopping mall heavily damaged by the earthquake. Rescue officials feared the full scale of Indonesia's earthquake could climb far past the more than 800 already confirmed dead, as several large coastal towns remained cut off on Sunday by damaged roads and downed communication lines. (AP)
18 / 20
A rescuer inspects the damage of Roa-Roa Hotel following the massive earthquake in Palu. (AP)
19 / 20
A view of a destroyed bridge in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on Sunday. (Reuters)
20 / 20
It is the latest natural disaster to hit Indonesia, which is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the 'Ring of Fire', an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. (AP)