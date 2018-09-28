All 47 passengers and crew aboard an Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 flight were rescued safely after the aircraft crash-landed on Friday morning in a Pacific lagoon. The plane hit the water short of the runway while trying to land at Chuuk Island in the Federated States of Micronesia.
People are evacuated from the Boeing 737-800 aeroplane which crash-landed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk in Micronesia on Friday. (Reuters)
A flotilla of small boats rescues all passengers from the flight after it crashed into the sea short of the runway. (Twitter)
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft hit the lagoon surrounding the small island about 9:30 AM local time.
The passengers and crew were taken to hospital but no serious injuries were reported.
Video published online by Radio New Zealand and pictures posted on Twitter show the half-submerged aircraft surrounded by small speedboats.
Air Niugini says the airline is "making all efforts" to look after the passengers and crew.
Air Niugini is the national airline of Papua New Guinea and has been in operation since 1973.