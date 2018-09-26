01 / 11 A three-storey building in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar collapsed on Wednesday morning resulting in the death of one woman and four children and left at least seven others injured. 02 / 11 The injured have been rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Delhi. 03 / 11 Several people are still feared trapped under the debris and rescue teams are working at the spot. 04 / 11 Rescue workers carry out the operation after the collapse in Delhi. 05 / 11 Rescue workers search for survivors during the operation at Ashok Vihar. 06 / 11 Rescuers carry a survivor amidst the rubble after the building collapsed. (Reuters) 07 / 11 A rescue worker with the help of a dog searches for people trapped in the collapsed building. (PTI) 08 / 11 Rescue workers carry away the body of a child from the site of the collapse at Ashok Vihar. 09 / 11 A call about the incident was received at 9:25 AM and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park. 10 / 11 Two teams of the NDRF have been mobilised for rescue operations. (Reuters) 11 / 11 A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said the building was about 20 years old.(PTI)