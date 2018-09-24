The water level increased in rivers and streams following incessant rains that triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with officials sounding a "high alert" for Kullu district.
Several houses were also swept away in flash floods as the Beas is flowing at a dangerous level.
Residents of the state, especially those residing in Kangra and Kullu districts, have been cautioned against going near rivers and nullahs.
The Indian Air Force team, with the help of a chopper, rescue 19 people stranded due to flash floods at Dobi in Kullu district on Sunday.
Schools to remain closed in 8 districts - Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla till September 24 in wake of predictions of heavy rainfall.
People residing in low-lying areas, especially in Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, are being evacuated.
A high alert has been declared for Kullu district.
In Chamba, the Ravi river is still flowing at a dangerous level and people are being evacuated from low-lying areas by the administration since Sunday.
Issuing a flood warning, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said excess water from the Pong Dam would be released due to high-pattern inflows in the Pong reservoir due to heavy rain in catchment areas.
Heavy rains have been predicted in middle hills, plains and snowfall in upper hills in the state till Monday.
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Monday.
Widespread rain and snowfall in higher altitudes brought down the mercury with Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district shivering below the freezing point.
Normal life is hit since Saturday due to heavy rains in the mid-hills and plains, and snowfall in the upper hills of Himachal Pradesh.
The Dudiyar Bangla national highway and several other roads in Chamba are blocked due to heavy rains.
A vacant truck gets washed away from the road into flooded Beas River in Manali on Sunday.
Road blocked at Wangtoo and Tapti due to landslides in Kinnaur district on Monday.
Restoration work underway at the blocked road in Wangtoo and Tapti.
Streets waterlogged following heavy and incessant rainfall in Mani district on Monday.
The weatherman said that light to moderate rainfall would occur at scattered places over mid and low hills and at isolated places over higher reaches of the state on September 25, thereafter the weather would almost be dry.
IMD Director says, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in central and western districts of the state. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti & Kinnaur expected to receive snowfall."