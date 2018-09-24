In various parts in Maharashtra and across the nation, processions carrying idols of Lord Ganesha for immersion began winding their way towards rivers and lakes on Sunday morning, marking the culmination of the 11-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
02 / 21
In big cities like Pune and Mumbai, processions carrying huge idols of the elephant-headed God on decorated trucks, accompanied by thousands of devotees and troupes of drummers, continued well past midnight.
03 / 21
The immersion processions were marred by unruly incidents in cities like Nashik, Pune and Kolhapur, mostly due to arguments over the use of sound amplifying systems.
04 / 21
While public Ganesh mandals prefer to take the idols for immersion to sea shores or rivers, families which install smaller idols are increasingly conducting 'viasarjan' at homes in buckets of water.
05 / 21
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)
06 / 21
With a view to avoid pollution of natural water bodies, many civic bodies have also set up artificial ponds for immersion. (Reuters)
07 / 21
The festival, which began on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13, concluded on Sunday on 'Anant Chaturdashi'
08 / 21
In Mumbai, prime locations for immersion are Girgaum Chowpatty (beach), Juhu, Powai Lake and Dadar Chowpatty.
09 / 21
In Pune, the top five Ganesh mandals set out for immersion in the morning on Sunday. Thousands of devotees thronged the streets in the city as the five `Manache Ganpati' were immersed.
10 / 21
Devotees splash water on an idol of Lord Ganesha, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Reuters)
11 / 21
A crane lowers an idol of Lord Ganesha for its immersion into a pond on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
12 / 21
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to be immersed into Futala Lake in Nagpur on Sunday.
13 / 21
Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha into an artificial pond following Ganesh Chaturthi in Surat on Sunday.
14 / 21
Workers prepare to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha is carried to be immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake during Ganesha Chaturthi festival celebrations in Hyderabad.
15 / 21
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to be immersed into river Yamuna in New Delhi on Sunday.
16 / 21
Hindu devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion on the 11th day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Karad on Sunday.
17 / 21
An idol of Lord Ganesha lies on the banks of River Brahmaputra before immersion in Guwahati, Assam.
18 / 21
Devotees take part in a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Patna, Bihar.
19 / 21
The immersion procession of over 50 Ganesh mandals began in the morning from Wakadi Barav locality in Nashik. It will culminate on the bank of the river Godavari.
20 / 21
Besides, devotees in other districts of the state like Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Amravati, and Nagpur also bid adieu to their favourite God. (Reuters)
21 / 21
In Hyderabad, the immersion of the famous 57 foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol, the tallest in the city, was done in Hussain Sagar lake at around 1 PM on Sunday.