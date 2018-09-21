01 / 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has travelled by the Delhi Metro several times. Recently, PM Modi took the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event there. On the way back too, the Prime Minister took the Airport Express Line to avoid inconvenience to commuters on road. PM Modi had to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre in the national capital. In the metro, commuters were surprised to see him and the PM obliged many commuters as they took selfies with him. Here are some delightful images of passengers taking selfies and interacting with PM Modi: