The cash-strapped Pakistan government on Monday sold 70 cars above their market price as it started the process of auctioning 102 luxury vehicles of the PM House under Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive.
Apart from luxury cars, the government, facing huge debts and liabilities, plans to auction eight buffaloes kept by deposed and jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House for his 'gastronomic requirements'.
The first batch of 70 vehicles were sold successfully on Monday.
The second batch consists of vehicles which are classified as protected (bomb and bullet-proof) would be auctioned next.
The cars being auctioned include four recent models of Mercedes Benz, eight bullet-proof BMWs, three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model.
Twenty-four Mercedes Benz of 2016 model are also being auctioned. Two of the 28 cars are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.
40 Toyota cars, a Lexus SUV, and two Land Cruisers are also up for auction. (Twitter/PTI)
Other vehicles that are being auctioned include eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas and two jeeps. (Twitter/PTI)
The cars will be sold to those who have the highest bid. (Reuters)