This is the world's first hydrogen-powered train - a revolution that could potentially change the way the world travels in the coming years. At a time when the world looks to switch to more environment-friendly modes of transport, the introduction of a hydrogen-powered train comes as a welcome step that several countries may look to adopt. Developed by French major Alstom, this hydrogen train has been rolled out in Germany. Called Coradia iLint, a pair of hydrogen-powered trains has been introduced for now, followed by more such trains in the coming years. We take a look at some special facts about world's first hydrogen-powered train: (Image Copyright: Alstom)