North Korean's Kim Jong Un greeted Moon Jae-in with hugs and smiles on Tuesday as the South Korean president arrived in Pyongyang to discuss faltering talks on denuclearisation and the prospect of officially ending the Korean War. Hundreds of North Koreans wearing suits and traditional dresses also greeted Moon, carrying flowers and waving Korean peninsula and North Korean flags.
The North's unique brand of choreographed mass adulation on full display as hundreds of people on the tarmac wave North Korean flags and unification ones depicting an undivided peninsula.
The South's own emblem only visible on Moon's Boeing 747 aircraft.
Thousands of people, holding bouquets and chanting in unison, lined the streets of the city as Kim and Moon ride through in an open-topped vehicle, passing the Kumsusan Palace where Kim's predecessors lie in state. (AP)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, wave during a welcoming ceremony at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang.
Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook are greeted by Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport.
Moon, whose own parents fled the North during the three-year conflict, is on a three-day trip, following in the footsteps of his predecessors Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and mentor Roh Moo-hyun in 2007.
Moon and Kim stand to inspect an honor guard during the welcome ceremony at the airport in Pyongyang.
Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook are greeted by North Korean children at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
The first visit by a South Korean leader to Pyongyang in a decade is also the men's third meeting this year after two previous summits in April and May in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.
Moon will hold at least two rounds of talks with Kim and try to convince him to carry out substantive steps towards disarmament that he can present to Trump when he meets him later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Moon has been instrumental in brokering the diplomatic thaw that saw a historic summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, where Kim backed denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
With Seoul and Washington moving at increasingly different speeds in their approaches to Pyongyang, Kim will look to secure more Southern-funded projects in the North.
Kim, whose poll ratings have been falling in the face of a struggling economy in the South, has been pushing inter-Korean cooperation but South Korean media have urged caution, calling for such schemes to await substantial progress towards denuclearisation.
For his part, the South Korean President is looking to tie the two tracks closer together to reduce the threat of a devastating conflict on the peninsula.
Before leaving Seoul, Moon said, if this visit somehow leads to the resumption of the US-North Korea talks, it would be significant enough in itself.