Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Septemeber 17, visited Varanasi to celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency where he interacted with school children. PM Modi reached Narur village this afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to greet him. Other than them, leaders and commoners across the country celebrate the Prime Minister's birth anniversary with utmost joy and fervour.