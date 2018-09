01 / 20

Typhoon Mangkhut barreled into southern China on Saturday after lashing the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rain that caused landslides feared to have buried dozens. More than 2.4 million people had been evacuated in southern China's Guangdong province by Sunday evening to flee the typhoon. National police said 64 people had died there as of Sunday, mostly due to landslides and collapsed houses, with two additional deaths reported in China.