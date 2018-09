01 / 20

Leaders of various opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi kickstarted on Monday the country-wide protest against rising fuel prices from Rajghat as part of the Bharat Bandh call given by the party. Gandhi, soon after his return from Kailash Mansarovar, reached Rajghat and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The bandh began after Gandhi offered holy water from the pilgrimage there.