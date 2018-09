01 / 25

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a mega tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Yamuna floodplain in Usmanpur village, with thousands of others joining him in the initiative. Along with the CM, various other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party participated in the drive. The programme, aimed at fighting the amount of air pollution prevailing in the city, also saw participation from a number of school students who planted tree saplings at multiple areas.