Days after the Majerhat bridge collapsed in South Kolkata, another old structure near Siliguri in West Bengal collapsed on Friday. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in the state in three days, the tragedy resulted in a truck driver being injured.
The middle portion of the structure near Siliguri collapsed on a canal below at around 9:30 AM on Friday when a truck was crossing it.
The vehicle was stuck in the broken portion of the bridge.
The bridge connects Manganj and Phansidewa areas to Siliguri, a major city in North Bengal.
Engineers and state government officials have rushed to the spot. Repair work of the bridge will be undertaken after the PWD prepares a report.
A senior official said this bridge was constructed long back and papers of the structure are not available.