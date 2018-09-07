01 / 9 Many people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday night, taking the toll in different parts of the state since September 1 to 76, officials said on Thursday. 02 / 9 According to a data report on Thursday, 8 people died in Faizabad and Unnao, two deaths each were reported in Gonda and Rampur, and one each in Auraiya, Hardoi, Meerut, Etah, Kaushambi and Ghazipur. 03 / 9 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey on Friday to take stock of the situation of the flood-affected areas in the state. 04 / 9 An aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Unnao, Kanpur and Farrukhabad on Friday. 05 / 9 Various parts of UP continue to be affected by flood due to the downpour. 06 / 9 Heavy rainfall was recorded in Varanasi on Friday. 07 / 9 The MeT office forecasts heavy rain in isolated areas and light to moderate thundershowers at many places in the next couple of days in UP. 08 / 9 The Central Water Commission said all the major rivers were flowing in spate. The Ganga, Ram Ganga, Sharda, Ghaghra and Quano were flowing above the danger mark at different places. 09 / 9 CM Yogi Adityanath also undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Basti, Gonda, Barabanki and Sitapur districts on Thursday and distributed relief material to the affected people.