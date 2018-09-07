An earthquake rocked Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido before dawn on Thursday, September 6, unleashing scores of landslides, burying homes in avalanches of soil, rock and timber. The death toll from the quake rose to 18 on Friday morning.
In one small town, two dozen people remained unaccounted for after an entire mountainside collapsed on their homes. (AP/PTI)
Rescuers were using search dogs, backhoes and shovels as they dug through tons of mud and debris from the landslides. (AP)
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) with dogs go to search for survivors at a damaged area in Atsuma town on Thursday.
There were scant signs of damage inside Atsuma itself, a seaside community of about 4,600 that advertises itself as a destination for surfing and a great lifestyle. (AP/PTI)
The region was slowly restoring transport links and power, with lights back in about half of the homes on the island after a day of region-wide blackouts. But by late Friday, the power still had not been restored and stores were closed.
Officials said they hoped to have the generating capacity close to normal by the weekend, though full repairs to Hokkaido's main power plant could take up to a week.
After more than a day of digging there were no reports of survivors being pulled from their crushed homes in the outskirts of the town of Atsuma, not far from the quake's epicentre. (Reuters)
In the regional capital, Sapporo, lights and water were restored to many areas a day after the entire island saw power cut off.
Bullet train services resumed and the city's airport at Chitose reopened. People crowd the New Chitose Airport after the restart of flights were announced. (Reuters)
Some parts of the city were severely damaged, with houses atilt and roads crumbled or sunken. (AP)
A mudslide left several cars half buried, and the ground subsided in some areas, leaving drainpipes and manhole covers protruding by more than a meter (yard) in some places. (Reuters)
Most residents sought meals, water and shelter at the local social services office.
A police helicopter hovers as Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel search missing persons at the site of a landslide in Atsuma town on Thursday.