01 / 10 One of Kolkata's oldest bridge, Majerhat bridge, collapsed on Tuesday evening in southern part of the city. Two years ago an under construction flyover in Kolkata collapsed killing 27 people. 02 / 10 Six people have been admitted to SSKM hospital, while one has been rushed to CMRI, reported Indian Express. 03 / 10 The 40-year-old bridge collapsed in Alipore area also crushing some vehicles. (ANI) 04 / 10 Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work. 05 / 10 No immediate word on any deaths or injuries has been made yet. 06 / 10 Televised images from the scene showed a section about 100 feet (30 meters) long that collapsed. 07 / 10 About half a dozen vehicles had fallen with the section of concrete. 08 / 10 Police and firefighters use cutting tools to free people from the wreckage. 09 / 10 The crushed vehicles include both two and four-wheelers. 10 / 10 West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said that the those trapped have been rescued.