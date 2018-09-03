01 / 6 French President Emmanuel Macron and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen set off on a cycle tour of Copenhagen on Wednesday, August 29, during Macron's visit to Denmark. 02 / 6 Danish PM Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a cycling fan, takes Emmanuel Macron for a bike ride through the streets of Copenhagen. (Twitter) 03 / 6 Lars Lokke Rasmussen shows the French President, the capital city of Denmark, as the leaders tour the city on bicycles. 04 / 6 Emmanuel Macron revealed on Wednesday, while on a state visit to Denmark, that the Tour de France cycling race would soon embark from Copenhagen. (Twitter) 05 / 6 Copenhagen is a candidate to host the 'Grand Depart' in either 2020 or 2021. 06 / 6 Both the world leaders spent over an hour riding around the Copenhagen waterfront on Wednesday.