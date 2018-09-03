Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Monday, Septemeber 3, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning. Over the weekend, various areas in the NCR region faced severe waterlogging issues and traffic snarls owing to the continuous downpour.
A person takes a photo while standing on a waterlogged street following monsoon rains in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
People cover themselves during monsoon rains at Rajpath in Delhi on Sunday.
Heavy rains in various parts of the national capital on Sunday caused traffic snarls on major intersections in the city. (PTI)
Waterlogging after a short spell of rain at AIIMS flyover in Delhi. (PTI)
Commuters wade across a waterlogged street following monsoon rains at AIIMS flyover on Sunday. (PTI)
Children splash water on a DTC bus after monsoon rainfall on Saturday. (PTI)
A person jumps over a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Commuters wade across a waterlogged street near Vinod Nagar in East Delhi on Saturday.
Several areas in Noida, too, received heavy rainfall over the weekend causing waterlogging on the streets.
Commuters wade across a waterlogged street in Noida on Saturday.
Rain lashes parts of Fatehpur Beri area in Delhi on Monday.
Waterlogging seen in Delhi's Shanti Path area on Sunday.
Streets in Delhi's South Avenue also faced severe waterlogging following heavy rains in the area on Sunday.
Delhi's Jangpura area also faced waterlogging owing to heavy rainfall in the area on Saturday.
Waterlogging on streets near Civic Centre at Minto road following heavy rainfall in Delhi on Saturday.
Waterlogging seen in several parts of Delhi's Civil Lines area following heavy rainfall on Saturday.
People push a car across a waterlogged road in Civil Lines on Saturday.
Passengers being rescued from a bus that got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area, following heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi on Saturday.
All 30 passengers of the stuck bus were rescued safely.