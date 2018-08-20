01 / 15

Kerala flood images: Aerial pics show body blow to the scenic state Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. A body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. Rainfall in the state during the June-September monsoon season has been more than 40 per cent higher than normal, with torrential rain in the last 10 days forcing authorities to release water from dozens of dangerously full dams, sending surges into rivers that then overflowed their banks. Officials have called it the worst flooding in Kerala in a century, with rainfall in some areas well over double that of a typical monsoon season. Relief supplies and donations have poured into Kerala from across India.