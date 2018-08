01 / 12

Thousands of people on Friday joined the funeral procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking behind the cortege. Several other ministers and party leaders also walked sombrely behind the cortege as it made its way to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here last evening after a prolonged illness.