Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at around 5 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. Here are a few pictures of the late leader from the past:
The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee arrive at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on September 08, 2003. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Parliament House in New Delhi on November 23, 2005. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee shakes hands with former US President Bill Clinton in New Delhi on November 21, 2003. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the then Prime Minister of Pakistan late Benazir Bhutto at PM's residence in New Delhi on December 12, 2003. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee addresses the 58th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations HQ, US pm September 25, 2003. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee shakes hands with the then US President George Bush at a meeting at a hotel in New York on September 24, 2003. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen at Angkor Wat temple at Siem Reap, northwest of Phnom Penh in Cambodia. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee addresses the nation at South Block in New Delhi on May 19, 1996. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee attends an Iftaar party in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the then Pakistani PM Zaffarullah Khan Jamali and the then Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia at the 12th SAARC Summit in Islamabad on January 6, 2004. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the then home minister L K Advani after 'Pujan' of Sindhu River at Shey, Ladakh on June 07, 2000. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the then President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the ceremonial procession during the opening day of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on February 17, 2003. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee holds a bat presented by the then Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, at his residence in New Delhi on March 10, 2004. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee celebrates 'Holi' at his residence in New Delhi on March 07, 2004. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee visits the nuclear test site in Pokhran on May 20, 1998. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the then NDA leaders at a swearing-in ceremony in Patna on November 24, 2005. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee beats a 'dhol' at a rally in Pandharpur on January 23, 2004. (PTI Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee sits with school children, some of them wearing masks to protect from pollution, at his residence on Earth Day in New Delhi on April 22, 2000. (Reuters)
The then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Wagah border near Lahore, Pakistan on February 20, 1999. (AP Photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the then Sri Lankan president Chandrika Kumaratunga in New Delhi on April 24, 2002. (PTI Photo)