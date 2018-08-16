The Cochin International Airport on Wednesday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as the aerodrome was flooded following unabated rains and the opening of dam shutters in the Periyar river, prompting authorities to divert all incoming and outgoing flights to Thiruvananthapuram or Calicut.
The Kochi international airport announced the shutdown after water entered the airport area. The Civil Aviation Ministry acceded to the state's request to utilise other airports in Kerala, instead of diverting the flights to Mumbai and other places. (PTI)
As flights were being diverted to various airports or suspended, the state government decided to seek the Centre's permission to allow small aircraft to land at the Naval airport in Kochi. (Twitter/ANI)
Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced the suspension of their operations to Kochi.
Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area. (Twitter/ANI)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked officials to make necessary arrangements to take passengers, who may be landing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, to their respective places by state-run buses. (Twitter/ANI)