Rain fury continued unabated in Kerala even on Wednesday, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert was sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi. The low-lying areas of the capital city including Gowreesapattom and Kannanmoola are still underwater, hitting hard normal life. At least 18 families have been stranded in Gowreesapattom here as the area remained inundated.