Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. He arrived at Red Fort after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. The Independence Day speech was preceded by the unfurling of the tricolour. Clad in a white kurta and saffron turban, PM Modi condoled the deaths in recent floods across India and hailed the power of women. Throughout the speech, which lasted over 80 minutes, PM Modi touched upon an array of issues. The duration of PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches has always drawn diverse opinions. He holds the record for delivering the longest Independence Day speech when he spoke for 96 minutes in 2016. See pictures of the I-day celebrations at the Red Fort from earlier today.