In several northern states of India, the water level in the river rose to the danger mark due to incessant rains in the regions. In Jammu and Kashmir, four persons lost their lives while three others suffered injuries in flash floods following the heavy downpour in Jammu region on Tuesday.
Over two dozen houses and scores of vehicles have been damaged by the gushing waters.
Many houses and structures suffered damaged due to rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi districts.
The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall during the night time for the past three days. Chenab, Tawi and Basantar rivers are overflowing.
In several colonies particularly in Janipur and Kangrial, flood waters have entered houses causing huge problems to the people.
At least 18 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains pounded several parts of north India triggering landslides in hill states and many rivers flowing above the danger mark.
People residing in low-lying areas have been asked not to go near the Beas River as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district.
The Ghaghra river at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, Ayodhya, and Turtiparin Ballia was flowing above the red mark on Monday, while the Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark at Palia Kalan.
The Ganga at Narora, Fatehgarh, Gumtia, Ankin Ghat and Kanpur, and the Yamuna at Prayag Ghat in Mathura, Sai at Rae Bareli, Rapti at Balrampur and Bansi, Quano at Chandradeep Ghat flowed at dangerous levels.
In Haryana, heavy rains lashed Panchkula district and Ghaggar and Tangri rivers were in spate.
48716 cusec of water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage on Tuesday.
At 4 PM on Tuesday, the water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 205.08 metres. (ANI)
In Dehdradun, the water level in the Suswa river rose on Monday, forcing authorities to shift at least 12 people in Doiwala area of the district to safer places. (PTI)