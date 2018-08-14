Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, security was beefed up at the Red Fort on Monday. PM Modi will address the entire nation on August 15, the 72nd Independence Day of the country, from the historical monument.
Security arrangements being made for PM Narendra Modi's arrival at Red Fort on Wednesday. (PTI)
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inspects the arrangements for the Independence Day function. (PTI)
BDS officials keep a watch with a bomb-detecting equipment (radio-operated robot) during the full dress rehearsal on Monday.
A security official keeps a watch with a bomb-detecting equipment during the rehearsal.
The all-women SWAT team guards the fort during the rehearsal.
A member of the all-women SWAT team guards during the full dress rehearsal.
Army and IAF officials during the full dress rehearsal on Monday. (PTI)
Security personnel near the podium of the prime minister's speech at Red Fort. (PTI)
Security personnel keep vigil at the Red Fort on Monday.
Security personnel keep vigil during the full dress rehearsal of the 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday, August 13, 2018. (PTI)
Metal detector gates being installed at Red Fort on the eve of full dress rehearsals.
SSB personnel stand guard near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.
Delhi Police jawan stand guard near the fort on Sunday. (PTI)
Security personel stand guard at Lal Quila Metro Station on Sunday.
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police inducted India's first all-woman Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team for anti-terrorist operations.
After rigorous training of around 15 months from specialists all across India and abroad, 36 women commandos from the northeastern states have been inducted into the SWAT squad. (PTI)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the women commandos will be deployed at Red Fort and India Gate during Independence Day celebrations. (PTI)
Armed with MP5 submachine guns and Glock 21 pistols, all the members of the SWAT force are also well-versed in Israeli Krav Maga, an unarmed combat style. (PTI)
Apart from Red Fort in New Delhi, security has been beefed up in various other cities and districts across the country in view of the Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, August 15.