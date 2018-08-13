Heavy rains pounded several parts of Himachal Pradesh, washing away a bridge in tribal Kinnaur district on Monday and prompting authorities to close schools in Shimla, Kangra and Solan. Several roads across the state have been closed as heavy rains have triggered landslides in some areas.
02 / 20
Rispa bridge in Kinnaur has washed away due to heavy rains. The district administration is trying to restore movement by setting up a span bridge. (ANI)
03 / 20
In view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir after heavy rain caused huge inflow in Beas River, Bhakra Beas Management Board authorities are releasing water from Pandoh Dam in Mandi district since 9 AM on Monday. (ANI)
04 / 20
A warning has been issued for tourists and people residing in low-lying areas not to go near the Beas River as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam. (ANI)
05 / 20
The MeT department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till Tuesday.
06 / 20
The Sangla-Karcham road has been blocked due to landslides at Ruturang in Kinnaur district and boulders are still falling due to which the road may not be cleared only by Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
07 / 20
Traffic movement from Kandaghat to Chail was halted after a part of a bridge collapsed in Solan following heavy rainfall.
08 / 20
Parts of Roorkee city in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district have been water-logged following overnight rainfall on Sunday.
09 / 20
Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand.
10 / 20
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is also closed due to a landslide at Udhampur's Kheri, halting the traffic. Road clearing operation is underway.
11 / 20
No damage or casualty was reported in the landslides but it led to a massive traffic jam leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
12 / 20
Over 300 vehicles were stranded at various places en route the highway. (PTI)
13 / 20
Early on Monday morning, a landslide occurred in Banala area in Mandi on National Highway-3 following heavy rains.
14 / 20
Heavy rains have led to a flood-like situation in Parvati Valley area in Mandi. (ANI)
15 / 20
Three people were killed after a wall of a slum collapsed due to heavy rain in Barotiwala area in Solan on Sunday. Bodies have been sent for post mortem.
16 / 20
On Sunday, another landslide, triggered due to heavy rain, blocked NH 25 in Champawat. (ANI)
17 / 20
Similarly, in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, a road near Munsiyari closed after a landslide.
18 / 20
Various other roads in Kangra district like Darohgarh-Jamulla road, Shaman-Thural road, Duhak-Garthoon road, Gawal Till Stadium road and Thural-Challah roads have also been closed due to landslides.
19 / 20
Besides, the road at Panjpula in Chamba district has also been blocked following landslides.
20 / 20
Weather warnings have been issued by the state authorities of all the three states.