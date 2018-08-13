After a brief lull, rains started lashing several parts of Kerala since Sunday morning, posing problems to the relief operations undertaken by multiple agencies in the flood and landslides hit regions. Evacuating those stranded from gushing flood waters to removing huge granite blocks on roads--the defence personnel are showcasing war-front like services in the hamlets of rain-hit Kerala.
An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rain, in Kochi on Sunday. (PTI Image)
The death toll in Kerala Floods rose to 39 on Monday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has announced an immediate relief of additional Rs 100 crores for the state. (PTI Image)
As torrential rains had thrown normal life out of gear in many parts of Kerala last week, the personnel of the Army, Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard have sprung into action, extending all support to local people and authorities to face the deluge. (PTI Image)
The defence personnel are tirelessly working in evacuating hapless people from isolated places, constructing temporary bridges, repairing and clearing roads in villages of Kerala, braving incessant rains and landslip threats.
Army personnel have helped bring tribals living in remote settlements to the rehabilitation camps in mainlands in high range Idukki and Wayanad districts.
The Army on Sunday helped accommodate a total of 187 people, hailing from hamlets of Korangatti, Pettimudi, Talamali, Chettupara, Plamala and so on in the six relief camps of Adimali in Idukki. (Twitter/ANI)
According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), at least 187 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rainfall. (PTI Image)
More than 60,000 people have been accommodated in relief camps set up in different areas, including in Wayanad, where over 14,000 people had been sheltered. (PTI Image)
The weather department has issued a 'Red alert', asking people to be cautious as there was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.