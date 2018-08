01 / 11

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the much-awaited section of Delhi Metro Pink Line connecting Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. The newly inaugurated section is 8.10 km long in total and is a part of Delhi Metro Phase 3's Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor project. With the inauguration of this section, the metro network in the capital city has expanded to 296 Km, covering 214 metro stations in total. The section will not only be a boon to shopping lovers but will also help metro commuters to save time. Here are 10 interesting facts about the new section: