01 / 21 European heatwave led to temperatures soaring to near record highs in Spain and Portugal on Friday and governments put emergency services on alert for forest fires. 02 / 21 Temperatures in many parts of Spain and Portugal will remain above 40 Celsius at least until Sunday, and could rise a further 2 or 3 degrees. (AP) 03 / 21 In Portugal, local media ran stories on how temperatures could beat Death Valley in California, one of the hottest places on earth. (AP) 04 / 21 Several places in Portugal's parched southern Alentejo region were forecast to hit 47C. (Reuters) 05 / 21 Spanish authorities put out a heat wave warning for most of central Spain, expected to last until Sunday. 06 / 21 People refresh themselves on the beach during a hot summer day in Barcelona on Friday. (AP) 07 / 21 A boy somersaults into the sea at a beach in Barcelona. (AP) 08 / 21 People sunbathe on a beach in Barcelona as much of Spain is on high alert. (AP) 09 / 21 People cool off in water fountains in Nice as hot summer temperatures continue in France. 10 / 21 The Eiffel Tower is framed by trees as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris. (AP) 11 / 21 Two men have died of heat-stroke in the southeastern region of Murcia, a local media report said. 12 / 21 In Switzerland, mountain railways reported booming business as city dwellers fled to the Alps. (Reuters) 13 / 21 People enjoy a hot summer day on pedalos on Lake Leman during a heat wave in Lausanne, Switzerland. 14 / 21 A woman and a child sit on a pontoon on Lac de Joux in Le Pont, Switzerland. 15 / 21 A fisherman sails on Lac de Joux in Le Pont on Wednesday. 16 / 21 Fishery authorities in the canton of Zurich were combing creeks to rescue fish from suffocation as streams dry up or oxygen levels plunge. 17 / 21 A man holds a fishing rod in front of the Mediterranean sea in Barcelona. 18 / 21 People escape intense heat having drinks in an ice bar in the German capital Berlin. 19 / 21 Further north in Scandinavia, temperatures hit records until a few days ago. (AP) 20 / 21 Authorities on both sides of the Baltic Sea, in Sweden and Poland, have warned against swimming due to a huge bloom of toxic algae spreading because of hot temperatures. 21 / 21 Meteorologists say temperatures are being driven higher by a hot air mass moving northward from Africa, which is also bringing dust from the Sahara Desert.