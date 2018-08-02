01 / 8 Thieves in Sweden walked into a small town's medieval cathedral in broad daylight on Tuesday and made off with priceless crown jewels dating back to the early 1600s before escaping by speedboat. 02 / 8 The two men vanished after the heist into a vast patchwork of lakes around Strangnas, near Stockholm, around noon on Tuesday. (AP) 03 / 8 The thieves snatched two gold crowns and an orb made for King Karl IX and Queen Kristina in the daring robbery. (AP) 04 / 8 The stolen items were on display at an exhibition in the cathedral, and visitors were inside at the time. One of the crowns is encrusted with precious stones. (Reuters) 05 / 8 The men appeared to have escaped using two black women's bicycles, which they likely stole ahead of the heist, to race to a waiting boat. (AP) 06 / 8 Police sent out a helicopter and boat to hunt for the thieves but did not find anything. (AP) 07 / 8 While the items are of great historic and cultural value, police expressed doubt whether the burglary would bring the perpetrators any financial gain. (Reuters) 08 / 8 Authorities said nobody was hurt in the robbery but did not provide further details. (Reuters)