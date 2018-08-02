01 / 8 Preparations for the Independence Day celebrations are in full swing with the government authorities closing entry for the public in Red Fort from August 8 this year. 02 / 8 Red Fort in Delhi will remain shut for the public for over a week from August 8 this year. (Express Photo) 03 / 8 The monument is being shut in view of security measures taken for the preparation of the celebration on August 15. (Express Photo) 04 / 8 An order by the Archaeological Survey of India said that from the morning of August 8 till the Independence Day Celebration is over, the public would not be allowed to enter the fort. 05 / 8 Government authorities are leaving no stone unturned to make the day foolproof. 06 / 8 Preparation for Independence day celebration underway at Red Fort on Wednesday. 07 / 8 Police patrolling outside the fort in July. 08 / 8 Every year, India celebrates the occasion at the Red Fort, constructed in AD 1639-1648.