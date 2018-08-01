At least 97 among 103 onboard were injured when a packed Aeromexico-operated Embraer jet crashed right after takeoff in Mexico's state of Durango on Tuesday. However, the authorities confirmed that most were not seriously hurt and there were no fatalities.
The mid-sized jet was almost full, with 103 people including two infants and four crew members on board, when it crashed at about 4 in the evening.
Passengers and crew jumped from the plane to safety before it was engulfed in flames. (Reuters)
Various images showed the severely damaged body of the plane after it came to rest in scrubland and a column of smoke rose into the sky. (Reuters)
Firefighters douse a fire as smoke billows above the site where the jet crashed in a field in Durango. (Reuters)
The pilot was the most severely hurt but was in a stable condition, said a report. (Reuters)
Red Cross helpers and rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher, as airline workers walk away from the site of the crash.
Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived the plane crash. (AP)
Rescue personnel work at the site where the jet crashed. The head of Mexico's civil aviation agency, Luis Gerardo Fonseca, said that the plane's voice and data recorders would be recovered once rescue efforts were completed.
Embraer said late on Tuesday that it had sent a team of technicians to the scene of the accident and stood ready to support the investigation.
Paramedics attend to a victim near the crash site. A spokesman for the Mexican airline declined to disclose the passenger list or the nationalities of those on board.