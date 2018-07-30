01 / 6 After a 9-month-long restoration process, Tata Group on Sunday re-opened its headquarters Bombay House in Mumbai, which also marked the 114th birth anniversary of its Former Chairman, JRD Tata. 02 / 6 Built in the year 1924, the 94-year-old heritage building has undergone refurbishment and restoration for the first time in its history. 03 / 6 The entire exercise of refurbishing the British-era structure took a whole of nine months time. (Express Photo) 04 / 6 Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata inaugurated it in the presence of group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and other employees. 05 / 6 Bombay House was built on two plots of land bought by Sir Dorabji Tata, the group's second Chairman and Jamsetji Tata's elder son, from the civic body of Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1920. (PTI) 06 / 6 The new office space wears a modern look with well-designed common and collaborative spaces to meet the requirements of business today, the company said in its statement.