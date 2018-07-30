The water level of Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark and is expected to rise further, prompting authorities to issue advisory to officers concerned to take appropriate measures to avoid a flood-like situation.
An alert was sounded on Saturday by the Delhi government after the water level of the river crossed the danger mark.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed his Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot to visit the people affected by the flood waters and ensure arrangements for the displaced people.
Meanwhile, the authorities continue evacuating the affected residents to safer places.
According to the Delhi government, over 1,000 families were evacuated till Sunday morning.
The water level rose further on Monday morning due to discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage amid continuous rain in the catchment areas.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal conducts an aerial survey of Hathnikund barrage on Sunday. (PTI)
Haryana had released 6,00,000 cusecs of water on Saturday evening. (PTI)
In a meeting on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal said the supply of power, food and drinking water must be ensured to the people of the city in case of an emergency.
Emergency medical teams would also be on duty for the people being shifted for any kind of medical emergencies.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches Nizamuddin Bridge to request people to evacuate the places along banks of Yamuna river where the water level is rising.
People evacuated from the banks of the river, sit outside tents provided as temporary shelter beneath an under construction overbridge in Delhi.
Two children, among those evacuated from the banks, stand outside a tent provided to them.
Evacuated artisans salvage an idol of Lord Ganesha past the temporary shelters.
Women and children sit in a cycle cart as they are evacuated from their homes on the banks of the river.
People were seen shifting with their belongings from inundated Yamuna Khadar, as the water level rose.
People swim across the swollen Yamuna river in Delhi on Sunday.
A view of the swollen river as its water level rises near the Old Bridge in Delhi. (PTI)
A woman carries logs for making a makeshift shanty as huts are seen submerged at Yamuna Khadar.
Flood-hit people queue up to collect food provided by an NGO at Yamuna Khadar.
The IMD on Sunday predicted widespread rainfall over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. (PTI)