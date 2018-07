01 / 11

The world witnessed a very rare astronomical spectacle "blood moon" on the intermediary night of July 27-28 with the longest total lunar eclipse of this century. The eclipse lasted one hour and 43 minutes. The term ‘blue moon’ is used for the red tinge on a fully eclipsed Moon. During this phenomenon, the moon was covered by a red to orange colour than completely disappearing when it passed through the shadow cast by Earth.