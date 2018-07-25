Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and more than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos on Monday. According to local media reports, about 2,851 have been saved from the calamity.
Local authorities said that dozens of people were feared dead after the under-construction hydropower dam collapsed. (AP)
A United Nations report on the disaster put the death toll at five with 34 missing, 1,494 evacuated and 11,777 people in 357 villages affected. (Reuters)
Near about 20 houses were destroyed and more than 223 houses and 14 bridges damaged by the flooding. (Reuters)
As the rescuers on Wednesday continued their search for survivors, it was reported that hundreds of people were missing as the water washed away villagers. (Reuters)
Pictures of villagers, some with young children, stranded on the roofs of submerged houses could be seen. (AP)
Villagers try to board wooden boats to safety in Attapeu province, the southernmost part of the country. (Reuters)
One-storey homes flooded with muddy water. At least seven villages have been submerged in the flooding. (AP)
The remoteness of the affected area is expected to hamper relief operations.
In this image, villagers are seen taking refuge from the floodwater. Laos is known to be one of the world's few remaining communist states and one of Asia's poorest countries.
In this aerial image, villages are seen inundated with floodwaters. (AP)
Helicopters were also used to rescue the people stranded on house roofs.
The $1.2 billion dam that collapsed is part of the hydroelectric Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy power project, which involves Laotian, Thai and South Korean firms.
South Korea's SK Engineering & Construction said part of a small supply dam was washed away and the company was cooperating with the Laos government to help rescue villagers near the site.
Reports say fractures were first discovered on the dam on Sunday and SK Engineering & Construction had ordered the evacuation of 12 villages as soon as it became clear the dam could collapse.
South Korea, Singapore and Thailand have offered to help in the rescue effort but the remoteness of the affected area and damage to roads and bridges will make it very difficult to reach those still stranded.