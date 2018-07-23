Walking along a street in Toronto, a man fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes on Sunday night shooting 14 people, in which one of them was killed during the shootout. The gunman later died after an exchange of gunfire with police.
Witnesses heard many shots and described the suspect walking past restaurants and cafes and patios on both sides of the street and firing into them.
A video clip from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant. (Reuters)
An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pyjamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening. (Reuters)
Among the 14 people that were shot, a young girl aged between 8 to 9 was seriously injured. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that the girl was in a critical condition. (AP)
The condition of the other victims was not known yet. (AP)
Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto's Greektown, which is a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and cafes.
Though mass shootings are rare in Toronto, this past weekend the police had deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. (AP)
Toronto Mayor John Tory said, "We so use to living in a city where these things didn't happen, but there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable."
Though the real reason behind the shooting is yet unknown, Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told media that she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.
The mass shooting on Sunday comes a few months after a driver of a van ploughed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk, killing at least 10 people and injuring 14.