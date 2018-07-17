01 / 21

The Farnborough International Airshow 2018, which got underway from July 16 in Britain, saw a number of airlines displaying their jetliners. Major aerospace firms, Airbus and Boeing, announced more than $10 billion of combined deals in the opening hours of the air show. Even before the first displays had taken to the skies, US planemaker Boeing said delivery firm DHL had placed a $4.7 billion order for 14 777 freighters. Meanwhile, Airbus too announced a number of deals with Chinese and Indian airline companies, with Vistara signing to purchase 13 single-aisle A320neo aircraft.