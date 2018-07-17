01 / 13

The FIFA World Cup 2018-winning France football team, players of runners up Croatia and bronze medal winner Belgium have returned home to a heroes' welcome. The crowd went berserk as hundreds of thousands packed the Champs Elysees in Paris for their victory parade ahead of a presidential reception in the evening. France overcame a determined Croatia team to win 4-2 in Sunday's final, with teenager Kylian Mbappe applying the coup de grace and cementing his place as a new global superstar at the age of just 19.