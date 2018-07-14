01 / 13

Lakhs of devotees from all across the country came together in procession to celebrate the nine-day journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to Gundicha Temple and back to their abode. The Jagannath temple in Puri saw a huge number of devotees from across the country and abroad who came to witness the celebrations. Processions across various states including Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir were taken out to mark the celebration of this day. The yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, as per the Hindu calendar.